On this week’s episode of The Catholic Talk Show, Ryan Scheel, Fr. Rich Pagano, and Ryan DellaCrosse discuss 20 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Catholic with ChurchPOP English editor Jacqueline Burkepile.

Listen to stories of 20 Catholic celebrities below:



Click here if you cannot see the video above.

20 Celebrities You Might Not Know Are Catholic, According to The Catholic Talk Show

*Disclaimer: Not everyone on this list lives in accordance with the Catholic Church’s teachings.*

1) Bill Murray

2) Gwen Stefani

3) Jimmy Kimmel

4) Stephen Colbert

5) Jimmy Fallon

6) Conan O’Brien

7) Martin Sheen

8) Fergie

9) Bruce Springsteen

10) Antonio Banderas

11) Lady Gaga

12) Sylvester Stallone

13) Tom Brady

14) Shakira

15) Lil Wayne

16) Jack White

17) Patricia Heaton

18) Pierce Brosnan

19) Andrea Bocelli

20) Harry Connick Jr.

Pray for these celebrities to devoutly live their Catholic faith!

