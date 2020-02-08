20 Celebrities You Might Not Know Are Catholic
On this week’s episode of The Catholic Talk Show, Ryan Scheel, Fr. Rich Pagano, and Ryan DellaCrosse discuss 20 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Catholic with ChurchPOP English editor Jacqueline Burkepile.
Listen to stories of 20 Catholic celebrities below:
20 Celebrities You Might Not Know Are Catholic, According to The Catholic Talk Show
*Disclaimer: Not everyone on this list lives in accordance with the Catholic Church’s teachings.*
1) Bill Murray
2) Gwen Stefani
3) Jimmy Kimmel
4) Stephen Colbert
5) Jimmy Fallon
6) Conan O’Brien
7) Martin Sheen
8) Fergie
9) Bruce Springsteen
10) Antonio Banderas
11) Lady Gaga
12) Sylvester Stallone
13) Tom Brady
14) Shakira
15) Lil Wayne
16) Jack White
17) Patricia Heaton
18) Pierce Brosnan
19) Andrea Bocelli
20) Harry Connick Jr.
Pray for these celebrities to devoutly live their Catholic faith!
