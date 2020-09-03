Priest Celebrates Mass at Drive-In Movie Theater Amid Pandemic in Colombia (Videos Inside)

This is so creative! 🙌

A Catholic priest in Colombia celebrated Mass at a drive-in movie theater on Sun., Aug. 31 near Colombia’s capitol of Bogota amid the country’s coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of Catholics filled the parking lot as Fr. Luis Carlos Ayala celebrated Mass on stage before a giant drive-in theater screen. He then distributed communion to the faithful in their cars.

Here’s a video below:

Catholic Mass celebrated at drive-in theater | Faithful gathered for Mass at a drive-in movie theater near the Colombian capital of Bogota. Attendees maintained social distancing and the Mass was shown on the giant screen. pic.twitter.com/7B9jBs5csr — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) September 2, 2020

EWTN News Nightly posted a video of the special Mass.

The outlet’s full tweet reads, “Catholic Mass celebrated at drive-in theater. / Faithful gathered for Mass at a drive-in movie theater near the Colombian capital of Bogota. Attendees maintained social distancing and the Mass was shown on the giant screen.”

Here’s another video of the Mass:

Colombia issued their current stay-at-home orders in March due to high coronavirus numbers.

Fr. Ayala told the Los Angeles Times that he loves distributing the Eucharistic to the faithful in their cars, which allows him “to be close to the other, see their faces and expressions, and the joy and peace they experience.”

